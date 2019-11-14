Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly instructed the club’s hierarchy to make Erling Haaland a transfer target in the near future.

The 19-year-old Red Bull Salzburg striker has had a sensational start to the 2019/20 season, establishing himself as one of Europe’s most exciting young talents with 26 goals in his first 18 games in all competitions.

It seems clear that Haaland will surely be snapped up by a top club if he carries on like this, and Norwegian source Dagbladet claims Man Utd boss Solskjaer is making plans to sign his fellow countryman.

The report claims Solskjaer has identified Haaland as a specific target up front for the Red Devils, with additional information from the Metro suggesting he’s even given an idea of how much the club should be prepared to pay for the teenager.

It remains to be seen if United can win the race for the Norway international’s signature, but he looks absolutely ideal for what they need right now.

Solskjaer’s side has been lacking enough of a threat up front so far this season after allowing Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave in the summer without signing replacements.

Haaland looks like he could be an upgrade on the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, who, despite some recent improvement, haven’t really looked up to the required standard for much of the last year or so.