It just seems to be one thing after another for Arsenal fans right now. Unai Emery somehow clings to his job despite overseeing a poor run of results, the captain has gone down in Gunners history for all the wrong reasons, and now it looks like one of their best players might be on the move.

It always seems like Arsenal’s star players reach a point when they want to leave. We’ve seen it with Alexis Sanchez, Robin van Persie, Cesc Fabregas, and even Thierry Henry in the past as they decided to leave to further their careers – and in fairness, in most cases their decisions were justified.

Now it looks like Hector Bellerin has a big decision to make.

The Metro has reported on some comments made by Bellerin’s agent, Albert Botines, to Sky Sports Italia. He had been discussing his client’s future when he said the following:

“At the moment he is focused on the team’s commitments, comes from a bad injury and is returning to his levels. He likes Italy, the interest of an Italian club has been there but I can’t reveal it.”

At this point there isn’t a clear indication over which team in Italy is interested in Bellerin. Juventus would always seem like the obvious candidate; they’ve been playing Juan Cuadrado at full-back so Bellerin would surely offer an upgrade there. It’s also possible that Napoli or Inter Milan might have the resources to take him to Italy.

It’s incredible to think that the Spaniard is still only 24 as it seems like he’s been around for at least ten years. He’s played 185 games for Arsenal so would bring experience as well as the potential to improve in the next few years.

A lot may depend on how Arsenal perform this season and the future of Unai Emery. Their board has something of a reputation for accepting mediocrity, so if he has Champions League ambitions, Arsenal may not be the best place for him.

There’s nothing concrete at this point, it merely sounds like his agent trying to drum up interest in a client. Despite that, Arsenal should be worried that he might look to leave if things don’t improve.