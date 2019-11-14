Arsenal legend Thierry Henry praised midfielder Matteo Guendouzi but is not sure whether he will be in the squad for Euro 2020.

The 20-year-old is in France’s squad for their remaining Euro qualifiers against Moldova and Albania. Guendouzi has been a regular for Arsenal since joining them from Lorient last summer. This season, he has featured in 16 matches for the Gunners, providing three assists.

Henry praised Guendouzi, saying that he has done well for Arsenal. As quoted by the Daily Star, the Gunners and France legend said: “I saw him (Guendouzi) also at the Under-21 European Championship where he played on and off. He’s been doing well with Arsenal. Is he going to make the Euros or not? I don’t know. The competition is massive in midfield. But it’s a great experience for him to be able to go and play some games, just being in and around the team.

“That’s the type of problem that Didier Deschamps is going to have. But in all fairness they are nice problems to have.”

It will be difficult for Guendouzi to find a place in France’s squad for further matches once the likes of Paul Pogba and Blaise Matuidiare back. There’s already a lot of quality in Les Bleus’ midfield and if the 20-year-old is to feature in Euro 2020, he’ll have to make the most out of the opportunities he gets for France.

Guendouzi is yet to make his international debut but will be hoping to play in France’s match against Moldova tonight at the Stade de France.