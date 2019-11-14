Jason Cundy feels that Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser would be a suitable addition to Liverpool’s squad.

The Scottish international has been an important player for the Cherries since joining them from Aberdeen, amassing 24 goals and 31 assists in 188 appearances across all competitions. Fraser was the second-highest assist provider in the Premier League last season with 14 to his name.

In 2019/20, the 25-year-old has been a regular for Bournemouth so far, scoring against Everton while providing two assists.

Cundy feels that Fraser who is valued at €30 million according to Transfermarkt can be a suitable backup for Liverpool. Speaking to the Express, the former Chelsea and Tottenham man said: “I think you can see exactly the sort of player that Liverpool need if one of those players out wide [got injured], whether it be Mane or whether it be Salah. He’s got the raw minerals actually to step in. He’s quick with the ball, travels with it, he’s got a brilliant delivery. I can see it, it’s a no-brainer as far as I can see. Certainly the price tag wouldn’t be expensive, he can sign for four or five years and they’d still have a residue value on him, so it makes perfect sense for me.”

Given that Fraser plays as a left winger, he’d be a fine backup for Sadio Mane in particular as Liverpool already have Xherdan Shaqiri who can play as a right winger. The Scottish international has withdrawn from his national team ahead of the international break and Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe will be hoping that he is fit enough to play in the Cherries’ next match which is against Wolves on the 23rd.