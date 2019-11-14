Speculation was rife last season over the future of Callum Hudson-Odoi as he was continuously linked with a switch from Chelsea to Bayern Munich.

As noted by The Guardian, the Bundesliga champions made several approaches for the 19-year-old before he eventually put pen-to-paper on a new five-year deal in September to end all talk over his future.

So far this season after recovering from a serious injury, the Blues ace has bagged two goals and five assists in 13 appearances at both senior and youth level, as he continues to try and fight his way to the top of the pecking order to secure a key role under Frank Lampard.

Given the Chelsea boss has shown faith in a number of young players who have come through the ranks at Stamford Bridge, it’s a promising time for the likes of Hudson-Odoi to get the opportunities to impress.

Now, he has revealed that it took just one conversation with the Chelsea legend to convince him to stay with the club and snub any offers to leave.

“I had one conversation,” he is quoted as saying by The Sun. “I just had a conversation with him and then from there, I knew this is where I wanted to stay 100 per cent.

“I can’t say exactly what he said but he just said he believes in me, he wants me to work hard and if I believe in myself then he believes in me and things will go well for me at this club.

“And he wants me to play for him.

“They were encouraging signs for me that you want to hear from a manager, that he believes in me and has faith in me, that I can become a good player and achieve a lot of stuff at the club.

“I was excited. It was exciting times that a new manager was coming in and also you know that he will play at least some of the youth boys as well.”

Time will tell whether or not Hudson-Odoi can repay that faith shown in him now moving forward, as the pressure will be on to prove that he is a key figure for Chelsea moving forward.

The Blues have made a great start under Lampard as they continue to sit in the top four in the Premier League amid a six-game winning streak in the league, as his decision to go with youth this season is paying dividends thus far.