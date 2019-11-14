Journalist reveals West Ham transfer plans in January and insight on Pellegrini future

West Ham are going through a difficult period currently but there could be reinforcements on the way in January to help Manuel Pellegrini’s side compete in the second half of the campaign.

The Hammers lost four of their last five Premier League games prior to the international break, a dire run of form which saw them slip down to 16th place in the table.

After such positive signs earlier on in the season, it’s a bitterly disappointing slump that could cost them in the long run, but it doesn’t appear as though they will be making any changes on the bench any time soon.

As seen in the tweet below from Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, who gained a solid reputation with West Ham fans over the summer after revealing that they had a deal to sign Sebastien Haller, he has now revealed their plans for Pellegrini and the January transfer window.

It’s been suggested that the Chilean tactician will be going nowhere and will remain as West Ham boss despite their recent struggles.

On top of that, he’ll be boosted by two signings in the January transfer window. In turn, that should give West Ham fans a reason to be more cheerful that they will be seeing new faces in the New Year to help them out in the second half of the campaign.

Naturally, they’ll hope that they are sensible additions who can add quality to the existing squad, but time will tell whether or not Pellegrini can firstly lift them out of their slump in the coming weeks between now and the end of the year.

West Ham return to action when they face Tottenham at home on November 23.