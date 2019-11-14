Juventus reportedly want over €30m in order to give the green light to a possible Emre Can exit, while an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy is also said to be an option in January.

It’s been a struggle for the 25-year-old so far this season, as he has managed to make just four appearances in Serie A for a total of 150 minutes playing time.

Having also been left out of the Champions League squad by Maurizio Sarri, the signs aren’t promising for the German international in terms of him having a prominent role to play for the Bianconeri moving forward.

His situation undoubtedly became more complicated over the summer after the signings of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot to add more competition for places in midfield, and coupled with the likes of Blaise Matuidi, Miralem Pjanic and Sami Khedira still holding down starting berths, it doesn’t appear as though the situation will become any easier any time soon.

In turn, it could be argued that an exit would suit all parties, and according to Calciomercato, Juventus would be willing to listen to offers between €30m and €40m, while they would also consider an initial loan exit with an obligation to buy for the midfield ace in January.

Further, the report adds that Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and a string of Premier League sides are said to be interested in Can, and so they shouldn’t have trouble finding a destination for him, provided an agreement can be reached over his valuation.

Time will tell if an exit materialises in January, but with Juventus sitting top of the Serie A table and having already qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League all with Can playing a bit-part role domestically, it seems as though they could cope without him moving forward.

Nevertheless, given the quality that he possesses coupled with the fact that he’s still only 25 while stalwarts such as Matuidi and Khedira are on the wrong side of 30 now, it could be considered a long-term mistake from Juve if they allow him to leave.