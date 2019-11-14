Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is reportedly facing a month out of action.

This is a huge blow for the Reds after their superb start to the season has put them in a strong position to end their long wait for a league title.

Salah has been one of Liverpool’s most important players in recent times, and scored in the 3-1 win over Manchester City last weekend.

Still, Read Liverpool now claim an ankle problem could keep the Egypt international out for as long as a month.

This would see Salah miss big games against Napoli in the Champions League, and the Merseyside Derby with Everton in the Premier League.

Mo Salah seems to be getting treatment on that ankle. ? pic.twitter.com/qk2rTF9P51 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) November 14, 2019

LFC fans will hope it’s not as bad as this source claims, but they’ll have to wait for official confirmation from the club to really be sure.

Jurgen Klopp still has quality up front in Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, plus Divock Origi and Rhian Brewster as backup options.