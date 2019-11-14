Liverpool are reportedly the latest club to join the running for the transfer of unsettled Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The England international has become regarded as one of the most exciting young players in world football in recent times, having caught the eye in the Bundesliga since leaving Manchester City earlier in his career.

Sancho could now be in line for a return to the Premier League, however, as the Daily Mail claim Liverpool and Manchester United are among his suitors in a potential £100million deal.

The report explains that the 19-year-old is currently keen to leave Dortmund after a difficult season in which he’s had disciplinary issues and been publicly criticised by club chief Michael Zorc.

Liverpool aren’t exactly in desperate need for more attacking players due to possessing one of the most feared forward lines in Europe right now in Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Still, the Reds would surely love to get their hands on this huge prospect for the future, who could well be worth investing big money in.

If Sancho carries on improving at his current rate, he should be a joy to watch for the next ten years or more, and could even end up looking a bargain at the Mail’s reported transfer fee of £100m.

United arguably need Sancho more at the moment after their tough start to the 2019/20 campaign, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a little light in attack after offloading Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer.

Still, Liverpool look more likely to be able to offer consistent participation in the Champions League, as well as a regular chance to win major honours in the years to come, so may prove to be the more tempting option for Sancho personally.