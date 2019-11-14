Liverpool have reportedly been given an opportunity to seal the transfer of long-term target Lorenzo Insigne as his Napoli future looks in serious doubt.

The Italy international has shone in Serie A down the years and could be an ideal addition for the Reds up front, even if they’re not exactly short of options in that position at the moment.

Insigne is the kind of world class flair player a club like Liverpool should always be in the market for, and it looks like they could now be in a strong position to poach him from Napoli.

The Mail report on Insigne’s future at the Stadio San Paolo being in doubt, with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan also linked with him.

The 28-year-old would cost around £55million and it’s claimed LFC have shown interest in him before.

It remains to be seen if he would still be a top target for that kind of price, but the Mail suggest the opportunity is there as he edges towards an exit from Napoli.

A number of the club’s other players are also tipped as being likely to be available in the near future.