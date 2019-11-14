Man Utd have reportedly received a transfer boost as Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly’s valuation may have dropped to offer a cut-price deal for the Red Devils.

United moved to bring in Harry Maguire this past summer which in turn has resulted in an improvement in their defence having conceded 12 goals in 12 Premier League games so far this season.

After letting in 54 goals in 38 league outings last year, they’re certainly on track to shore things up defensively and so with that issue seemingly addressed, that could make them a smart tip with bettingformat.com to break back into the top four this season.

SEE MORE: Man Utd injury news: Possible boost for Solskjaer in time for Man City clash

Nevertheless, The Sun report, via Il Mattino, that due to Napoli’s current problems on and off the pitch coupled with Koulibaly’s dip in form, the 28-year-old could be available for £69m.

Given the report adds that Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis admitted recently that he turned down a £91m offer for the Senegalese international, that represents a pretty steep drop in valuation which could make it more realistic for a club like Man Utd to finally prise him away from Naples.

Time will tell whether or not the pieces fall into place for a move to Old Trafford to happen, and ultimately whether or not Solskjaer does require another defender to perhaps partner Maguire moving forward.

What is perhaps clearer at this stage though is that the report above will surely alert many other clubs to Koulibaly’s situation too if that price-tag is accurate, as he could be a much more affordable option for many to add a world-class talent to their backline.

One deal that United could get over the line in January is a swoop for Juventus misfit Mario Mandzukic, as it’s claimed that the Croatian stalwart even wants to join up with the Premier League giants in December to start training with Solskjaer and his players.