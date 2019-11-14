Manchester United legend Roy Keane has revealed he once got into a fight with a former team-mate – goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel – in a hotel at around 4am.

The Irishman dropped this little nugget during his punditry work with ITV tonight as he and others analysed England’s win over Montenegro.

Keane responded to the drama involving Joe Gomez and Raheem Sterling, and insisted it’s not as big a deal as has been made out.

The former Man Utd captain then used his incident with Schmeichel as an example of that, and few fans would be surprised to hear that this kind of thing probably happens a lot behind closed doors.