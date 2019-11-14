Man Utd are reportedly hopeful that midfield ace Paul Pogba can recover in time to face rivals Man City next month as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

As seen in the video below, the French international had his ankle cast removed earlier this week as he enters the next phase in his rehabilitation.

Given he’s been out of action since September though, it will likely take him take to not only put the injury blow behind him entirely, but then to also get back his match fitness and sharpness to warrant a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s line-up.

However, according to The Sun, United are said to be hopeful that Pogba will get the green light to feature in time to face rivals Man City on December 7.

Naturally, that will depend on the 26-year-old’s ability to avoid any further setbacks between now and then, while it could perhaps be questioned as to whether it is necessarily a good idea to bring him back into the fold in such a tense and high-tempo encounter.

With the Red Devils already securing qualification to the knockout stage of the Europa League, the meeting with AZ Alkmaar just five days after the visit to the Etihad would arguably be a more sensible comeback game for Pogba in order to ease him back into action.

Nevertheless, that decision will ultimately rest with Solskjaer, as well as the medical staff depending on whether or not they green light Pogba to make his comeback against City.

From the player’s perspective, he will perhaps be itching to get back out on the pitch as soon as possible, as Pogba has been limited to just six appearances so far this season. His return will no doubt be a major boost for Solskjaer given the quality, experience and leadership that he is capable of bringing to the Man Utd midfield.