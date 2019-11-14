Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland.

The 19-year-old has been in stunning form for the Austrian club, netting 26 goals and providing six assists in just 18 appearances across all competitions. Alongside Dinamo Zagreb’s Mislav Oslic, Haaland is the joint-top scorer of the Champions League with seven goals so far.

His impressive performance for Red Bull Salzburg saw the striker make his international debut for Norway in September. So far, he has made two appearances for the Scandinavian nation and is in their squad for the Euro qualifiers against Faroe Islands and Malta.

Manchester United are interested in signing Haaland and are currently leading the race to sign him according to Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet. The report claims that Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign the 19-year-old who could cost €100 million according to ESPN.

Haaland has been in exceptional form for Red Bull Salzburg this season and there’s no doubt that he will attract interest from a lot of Europe’s top clubs. Sooner or later, it will become difficult for Salzburg to keep him but they can always demand a high transfer fee for him.

Manchester United’s attack will be fortified if they manage to sign the Norwegian striker.