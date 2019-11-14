Video: Naby Keita sends message to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with goal for Guinea

Naby Keita has shown Jurgen Klopp what he can do with a fine goal for Guinea tonight despite not starting many matches for Liverpool this season.

Watch the former RB Leipzig midfielder’s strike below as he shows great instincts to follow up on a saved effort and bundle home from close range.

Keita hasn’t quite lived up to expectations at Anfield so far, but he’s reminded Liverpool of his quality here.

??| Naby Keita with a strikers instinct ?? pic.twitter.com/yNnokEOO7i — The Kopite (@TheKopiteOFF) November 14, 2019

Things you love to see ? Naby Keita goal for Guinea tonight pic.twitter.com/17w9BYnacZ — Gas….. (@GasLFC) November 14, 2019

It remains to be seen if Keita can get back into the team, however, with so much competition for places at the moment.

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum are not going to give up their places easily, while James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also quality players fighting for that role.