West Brom are being tipped to swoop for Newcastle Utd misfit Dwight Gayle in January as he continues to sit on the sidelines under Steve Bruce.

Since returning to the squad at the start of October after an injury setback, the 29-year-old has made just two brief appearances, totalling five minutes of football.

Assuming that his situation doesn’t change between now and January, it could ultimately lead to an expected parting of ways as Gayle will undoubtedly feel as though he can play a bigger role elsewhere.

According to the Birmingham Mail, West Brom could offer him a chance of having such a role, as they could swoop to take him back to the Hawthorns after his previous successful spell with the club on loan.

Gayle scored 24 goals in 42 games for the Baggies last season, and it’s now suggested that they could try to land him on loan again until the summer, although it’s noted that the player himself would perhaps prefer a permanent switch.

Time will tell if he gets his wish or is forced to seek a temporary solution to his lack of football, and it would seemingly be a sensible time to join West Brom as they sit top of the Championship table after 16 games, with a two-point lead over second-placed Preston.

As for Newcastle, Bruce has Joelinton and Andy Carroll as options up front among others, and so it would appear as though Gayle’s situation isn’t likely to change any time soon.