A win tonight for England should help distract everyone from the whole Joe Gomez and Raheem Sterling saga and allow the fans to purely focus on football again.

They’ve got off to the perfect start against Montenegro with Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain giving them the lead with a fine goal.

It might look simple, but the touch and thumping finish from a tight angle is a joy to watch:

The former Arsenal man has always been a good player, but he’s really started to step up his game for Liverpool in recent weeks. He’s been scoring some cracking goals and this is just another to add to the collection.