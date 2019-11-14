Real Madrid and Barcelona could take advantage of Arsenal chaos and pounce for star striker

Things aren’t looking great for Arsenal right now. The manager looks very unpopular, the captain turned against the fans and looks unlikely to play again while results and performances leave a lot to be desired.

The fans might hope that a lot will change between now and the Summer, it’s starting to sound like clubs on the continent are hoping to take advantage of the unrest and take some of Arsenal’s best players.

The latest player to be linked is their star striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. According to El Desmarque via Sky Sports, Barca and Real Madrid are hoping to take advantage of the situation by making a move for him next year.

They also add that his contract only has 18 months left to run so Arsenal could be forced to let him go. It’s possible they might even take a lower fee to ensure they don’t lose him for nothing the year after.

As much as it will hurt to lose another player to a bigger club, it might even make some sense for Arsenal to cash in next Summer if they get a decent fee. He will turn 31 so won’t have too many years left at the top level. If they keep him for a couple more years it’s unlikely he will have any sell on value, so they could take a fee and reinvest it in a long term investment.

The obvious flaw in that plan would be trusting the board to actually put the money back into the team and for the club to make a decent signing. He’s scored 40 goals in 60 Premier League games which will be difficult to replace.

Nothing seems concrete just now, but they could have a big decision to make next year.