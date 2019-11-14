Menu

Video: Sadio Mane shows he’s a class act by helping Senegal staff unload items from team bus

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has showed his class in this video clip below with the Senegalese national team.

The Reds ace is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in his country’s squad, but that doesn’t mean he has a big ego.

Watch the video clip above as he helps staff out with carrying items off the team bus.

Truly a fine footballer and down to earth guy to boot!

