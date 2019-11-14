There are so many ways for a player to attract the attention of transfer suitors. Modern scouts use a wealth of data and video packages to draw up a list of targets, but sometimes you can’t beat turning up at the ground of a huge team and playing well.

Nobody really expects Genk to do anything in the Champions League this year, but they’ve given Liverpool a good game both times they played them.

They’ve got a good history of buying young midfielders and developing them. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is the most obvious example, but Sander Berge looks like a star in the making too.

He impressed at Anfield, to the point that Goal.com has reported on some comments from Genk’s Sporting director Dimitri De Conde, which he made to Radio Punto Nuovo.

He claims that Napoli and Liverpool are both interested in the Norwegian midfielder. He went on to state that Jurgen Klopp was very impressed with his performance at Anfield and complimented him afterwards.

He went on to say that Genk would like to keep Berge until the end of the season, but he doesn’t completely rule out the prospect of him moving to Napoli in January either.

“Napoli are interested in Sander, it’s a possibility a deal could be done,” he said. “We also know that Liverpool are interested and Klopp, after the game at Anfield, complimented him on his performance.

“There are clubs in Italy who are following Berge and Napoli could be one of them, but at this stage there are no offers on the table. From next week, things could change.

“We haven’t had any official contact with Napoli yet.”

The 21 year old is best deployed in a holding midfield role, but he can drop back to play in defence as well. Despite his young age he’s made 140 club appearances and has 18 Norway caps to his name, so he’s more experienced than a lot of players his age.

There’s no amounts mentioned or any indication that a deal is close to being agreed, but it would be strange for a Sporting Director to tout his player to another club if they had no intention of selling.