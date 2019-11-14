Mario Mandzukic is reportedly keen to join up with the Man Utd squad in December to start training with them ahead of a possible January switch to Old Trafford.

The 33-year-old has been entirely frozen out by Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri so far this season as he has yet to play a single minute of football.

Having been left out of Juve’s squad for the Champions League, the intention was pretty clear from an early stage that he wouldn’t be playing a prominent role this year.

However, given his inability to make any impression on his current boss, a January exit would seemingly suit all parties concerned.

According to Goal Italy, Mandzukic has been heavily linked with a switch to Man Utd in the New Year with a €5m fee being touted to prise him away from Turin as discussions are said to already be underway for the Croatian stalwart.

Further though, it’s now suggested that Mandzukic wants to leave Juventus in December to go and start training with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his squad ahead of his move becoming official in January.

That would seemingly make a lot of sense for all concerned as it would allow Juve to move him on without affecting the morale of the rest of the squad, while Mandzukic could train and get match fit while working with Solskjaer and his new teammates to bed in and settle as quickly as possible ready to make an immediate impact in January.

It’s added that Emre Can and Paul Pogba could also become involved in talks between the two clubs, but for now, it seems as though Mandzukic is certainly the most likely to make a move next year to bolster Solskjaer’s options up front.

Having allowed both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave this past summer, the United boss has arguably left himself short in attack with an over-reliance on the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

In turn, adding an experienced and quality option like Mandzukic would add more firepower and a different dynamic up top which could be much needed as Man Utd continue to try and compete on multiple fronts.