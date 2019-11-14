Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus feels that Pep Guardiola is a suitable candidate to manage the club.

The Bundesliga champions sacked Niko Kovac following their 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt. As of now, Hansi Flick is Bayern’s assistant manager and the club are currently third in the league standings after thrashing Borussia Dortmund 4-0 last weekend.

Matthaus feels that Guardiola is the best bet to manage the Bavarians if they want to play possession-based football. Speaking to Bild, the Bayern and Germany legend said: “If Bayern want to play possession football, there is no better solution than Guardiola. It would be a win for Bayern Munich and for the Bundesliga.”

One of the most successful managers of all-time, Guardiola had a pretty good stint with the Bavarian club during his three-year spell. Under him, Bayern went unbeaten in 142 out of 161 matches (121 wins and 21 draws), winning seven trophies that included three Bundesliga title, a UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Guardiola has done an exceptional job at Manchester City so far and if Bayern manage to bring him back, it would be a massive benefit for them.