We’ve seen that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is more than happy to push the younger players into his first-team since he took charge, with Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood looking the pick of the bunch so far.

A lot of people may have considered Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes to be the main prospects in the current youth team, but they haven’t had as many first-team minutes as expected.

Chong has been disappointing whenever he’s played, while Gomes only has nine Premier League minutes so far. The case with Gomes is even more curious when you consider how much the senior side is crying out for a creative presence in the midfield.

Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard have been poor lately, so there should be a chance for someone to step up. The case for Gomes to play more often may now have been strengthened as he starred for England’s U20s in a 4-0 win over Portugal.

The Manchester Evening News reported that Gomes registered three assists in the game, and it’s got some fans on Twitter demanding he starts to play more often for Man United:

Angel Gomes hat-trick of assists on his first game back from injury uno, that boy is special — Swanny??? (@ftbIswanny) November 14, 2019

Angel Gomes with three assists for England’s U20 side today. They beat Portugal 4-0. Back from injury and in need of well-deserved minutes at United. He’s got the talent. United have to be patient. — Harry Robinson (@HarryRobinson64) November 14, 2019

Angel Gomes running the show for England U20s https://t.co/jwfqfqkM8j — Saurabh (@SaurabhRmufc) November 14, 2019

angel gomes is something special honestly man — Dylan (@UtdDylan1) November 14, 2019

A lot may come down to how Solskjaer decides to approach the January transfer window; there may be a temptation to bring in some established professionals in an attempt to turn their season around.

If that happens and Gomes finds himself pushed further down the pecking order, then a loan move might be the ideal chance for him to show what he can do.

There comes a point for every young player where they need to start making the transition from the youth team to senior football. It’s now down to United to decide the best way to enable him to make the most of his obvious talents.