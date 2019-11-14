Tottenham could reportedly face a real issue with a string of first-team players tipped to run down their contracts and leave for nothing.

It’s been a problematic campaign for Spurs so far as they sit down in 14th place in the Premier League table after 12 games, with just three wins to date.

SEE MORE: Revealed: Real Madrid plot HUGE £154million double transfer bid for Tottenham duo

In turn, Mauricio Pochettino has a lot to think about as they have seemingly failed to build on their run to the Champions League final last season and instead face a battle to remain competitive at the top end of the table.

To make matters more complicated for Tottenham, the Daily Star report how Danny Rose intends to see out the remaining 18 months on his contract and leave the club on a free at that time, while it’s suggested that Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen could all adopt a similar strategy.

That would see the key trio leave next summer on free transfers, which could be a nightmare scenario for Tottenham as they would be losing a number of top players for no fee, which is a blow in itself, while also not receiving significant funds to help them go out and sign replacements for them.

“I’ve said I’ve got 18 months left on my contract and I’m not going anywhere until my contract has finished,” Rose is quoted as saying in the report.

“In January, you’re probably going to hear something [about my future]. I’m telling you right now that I’m not going anywhere until my contract is finished.

“Daniel Levy told me in the summer there was no new contract for me at Tottenham, which is fine. I respect that. We move on.”

Time will tell whether or not there is a solution, but ultimately it sounds rather ominous for Pochettino and club chief Daniel Levy, and so it remains to be seen how they approach the situation to ensure that Spurs remain competitive and successfully replace any outgoing players moving forward.