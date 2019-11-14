Manchester United defender Victore Lindelof is of the opinion that his team should not get comfortable ahead of matches against smaller teams.

The Red Devils are currently seventh in the Premier League table with 16 points to their name from 12 matches so far. Lindelof said that Manchester United should get better at winning week in and week while not getting too comfortable while being up against smaller opponents.

As quoted by the Mirror, the centre-back told Swedish daily Aftonbladet: “I generally think there is one thing we need to get better at if we are going to get back to the level Manchester United should be at: that’s winning matches week in and week out. Sometimes it does not have to be neat, but you should win anyway.

“There’s been a bit of a problem – If we go into the matches against big clubs, we’re all connected, and we get results. Then a few days go by and we meet a slightly lower team, then we have to go in exactly the same way, not get comfortable. We start well, play fast and get to positions – but then we stop with it after 20 minutes, complicate it and play poorly.”

Lindelof has a point here. Manchester United have beaten Chelsea twice this season and almost beat Liverpool. However, there were a few matches where they were disappointing and the opposition was a team well within their reach.

Having beaten Brighton and Hove Albion, Manchester United will have certainly gained more confidence and we could see better performances from them. The Red Devils next take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on the 24th.