The man is completely relentless. Portugal look unlikely to top their group but it hasn’t stopped them punishing Lithuania at every opportunity tonight.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored yet another hat-trick for Portugal, making it the ninth time he’s scored three or more goals in one game for his country.

He’s had a bit of attention in the past few days for his reaction to being substituted for Juventus last weekend, but he’s reminded everybody yet again that he’s one of the most ruthless goal-scorers in world football.

He gets a bit luck after a bad touch in the initial move, but he does superbly to dig the ball out from behind him to set up the clinical finish:

Cristiano Ronaldo hat trick tonight Portugal vs Lithuania 6-0 pic.twitter.com/uuxUbYxKS3 — DONSPORTS (@DONSPORTS2) November 14, 2019

That goal was good enough to put his team 6-0 up, which is now it finished in this emphatic victory for Ronaldo’s Portugal.