Menu

Video: Goalkeeper sent SPRAWLING after wearing wrong footwear in a slippy tunnel

Posted by

There’s nothing better than a cartoon style fall where someone starts to lose their footing only to end up in the air and landing on their backside.

This video has emerged of Airdrie goalkeeper David Hutton going flying in his own tunnel. Usually this would go unnoticed, but the club decided to release the video to the world to make sure everyone sees it:

Anyone who’s played with know it’s always a bit unsettling when you take to a hard, shiny surface when wearing studs. Perhaps this will start a campaign for players to wear the proper footwear.

READ MORE: Video: Wayne Rooney’s son Kai scores a stunning free kick

More Stories David Hutton