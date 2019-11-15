Arsenal could reportedly face a scrap in trying to fend off interest from Italy in midfielder Lucas Torreira with Napoli and AC Milan said to be keen.

The 23-year-old has established himself as an important piece in the Gunners squad since joining from Sampdoria last year.

After making 50 appearances in all competitions last season, he has featured in 15 outings so far this year as he remains a pivotal figure for Unai Emery in his midfield.

However, speculation suggests that Arsenal may need to fend off interest from both Milan and Napoli next year, as Calciomercato report that the latter have added him to their transfer shortlist too.

Time will tell whether or not Torreira is interested in a return to Serie A, but from Arsenal’s perspective they will surely be keen to avoid an exit any time soon.

Dani Ceballos will return to Real Madrid at the end of the season when his loan deal expires, while there is uncertainty over Granit Xhaka’s future following his spat with Arsenal fans last month as Emery himself conceded that he isn’t sure if the Swiss international will play for them again, as per the Telegraph.

That potential double exit would leave Arsenal with a huge void to fill in their midfield, and so it would arguably be sensible to avoid losing any others in that department in the near future.

That said, as they sit in sixth place in the Premier League after 12 games and eight points adrift of the top four, the Gunners could face an issue in keeping their top players in north London if they continue to fall short of qualifying for the Champions League.

It remains to be seen if either Napoli or Milan will fare better as they’re both currently struggling in Serie A, but the report would suggest that they’re interested in Torreira nonetheless.