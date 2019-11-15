Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has confirmed that Arsenal turned down the opportunity to sign him back in the day before he ended up joining Los Blancos.

Valverde has been in great form for the Spanish giants lately, something that has lead to the Uruguayan cementing himself into Los Blancos’ starting XI in recent weeks.

The 21-year-old, who can be deployed as an attacking or central midfielder, has made 10 appearances for the club so far this term, bagging one goal and one assist during that time.

It seems like Real have an absolute gem on their hands in the form of Valverde, however it seems like it things could’ve all gone a lot different had Arsenal opted to sign him a few years back.

As per the Sun, before completing a £4.5M move to Real back in 2016, Valverde trained with Arsenal, with the player himself even admitting this in a recent interview.

Speaking about the Gunners’ interest in him, Valverde confirmed “Arsenal asked about me when I was with Penarol, and I had travelled to practise with them.”

Arsenal probably could’ve easily signed Valverde for a similar fee Real Madrid paid, a move that would’ve been seen as a bargain right now given how good the Uruguayan has been as of late.

Unai Emery isn’t exactly blessed with a wealth of options to choose from in the centre of the park, thus we can assume the Spaniard’s is probably regretting his side’s decision not to bring Valverde to the Emirates permanently a few years ago…