Barcelona reportedly face interest from Paris Saint-Germain in defensive ace Samuel Umtiti and so perhaps a decision will need to be made on his future.

As noted by Sport this past summer, it had been suggested that the 26-year-old was wanted by the reigning Ligue 1 champions while it was added that he was valued at around €60m by the Catalan giants.

It seems as though PSG are still keeping a close eye on him with a view of making their move as Calciomercato note that the French international is still on their transfer radar.

Umtiti has been dogged by injuries over the last year or so as he was limited to just 15 appearances last season and has featured in only two outings so far in this campaign.

His absence has led to Clement Lenglet forming a partnership with Gerard Pique in the heart of the Barcelona backline, although he has been brought back in by coach Ernesto Valverde when passed fit by the medical staff.

In turn, it would appear as though Barcelona are still keen to see him play a key role moving forward, but ultimately it will all depend on his fitness and ability to overcome a troublesome knee as well as avoiding other injury issues.

If he can do that, then there is arguably no real reason as to why Barcelona would want to offload him. If he can’t though, then for a club looking to compete on multiple fronts for major trophies year in and year out, they arguably need a more reliable and steady presence in the squad to either cement their place in the starting XI or offer quality depth.

Currently, Umtiti is struggling to do either, and so time will tell if that becomes a key reason for Barcelona to consider PSG’s interest, or if they’ll continue to snub them and keep Umtiti at the Nou Camp.