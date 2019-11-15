Barcelona have reportedly been monitoring Flamengo starlet Reinier for months and could have an idea of how much it will take to prise him away.

The 17-year-old has made a positive impression particularly this season at senior level, with four goals and two assists in 12 appearances for the Brazilian outfit.

SEE MORE: Barcelona ace still on PSG transfer radar after talk of summer swoop

Meanwhile, the Catalan giants have seemingly made it part of their transfer strategy in recent windows to identify and sign talented young players perhaps with a long-term vision in mind, as reflected in the signings of the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Arthur and Jean-Clair Todibo.

There could be another on the way, as Mundo Deportivo report that the reigning La Liga champions have been keeping a close eye on Reinier for months and have now been quoted a potential price-tag that will need to be met in order to prise him away.

As per the report, it’s suggested that although the talented youngster has a €70m release clause in his recently-signed contract renewal, those close to the player believe that an offer of over €40m could be enough to convince Flamengo to sell.

Time will tell if that’s the case and ultimately whether or not Barcelona are willing to spend that kind of money on him, as they’ll need to be convinced that he’s not only got the talent and ability to take his game to the highest level, but also that he is capable of adapting successfully to European football.

Barcelona seemingly won’t be the only club looking to snap him up either, as Mundo Deportivo add that Atletico Madrid are also interested, while Real Madrid, PSG, Arsenal and Manchester City are also all specifically mentioned as Reinier’s father is said to have visited their respective training grounds.

Predominantly used as an attacking midfielder but with an ability to play as a second striker, the young Brazilian could add a different dynamic to the Barcelona attack and offer a long-term solution behind the likes of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.