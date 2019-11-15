Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Athletic Bilbao right-back Ander Capa.

The 27-year-old has been a regular for the Red-Whites since joining them from Eibar. This season, Capa has made 13 appearances across all competitions, scoring a goal against Levante last weekend while providing four assists.

According to Don Balon, Barcelona are not pleased with the performances of Nelson Semedo or Sergi Roberto and have set their eyes on the Bilbao right-back who has a release clause of €50 million but could also leave for €25-30 million.

Capa has done well for his current club so far who are now 6th in the La Liga table with 20 points, five behind Barca. He is gradually establishing himself as one of the best right-backs in Spain and at this rate, could have a chance of being called up to the national team.

The likes of Semedo and Roberto are decent right-backs but the addition of Capa would definitely solidify that department for the Blaugrana.