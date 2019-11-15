Barcelona are reportedly kicking themselves after they failed to snap up Brazilian youngster Gabriel Martinelli before Arsenal did so.

The 18-year-old, who’s impressed during his time with the Gunners thus far, joined the north London outfit in the summer, completing a £6M move for the teenager back in July according to the Telegraph.

So far, the Brazilian has made a promising start to life at the Emirates, scoring seven and assisting one in nine games for Unai Emery’s side.

However, it could’ve all gone a bit differently for Martinelli, and Arsenal, had Barcelona pulled their fingers out and signed him earlier this year.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are angry with themselves for passing up the chance to sign Martinelli permanently in January.

The report notes that Martinell trained with some of the Blaugrana’s youth teams at the start of this year, however the club ended up opting against signing the Brazilian forward, a decision they seem to be regretting now.

Martinelli certainly looks to be the real deal if his performance levels with the Gunners so far are anything to go off.

The 18-year-old is one of the most promising stars currently plying their trade in the Premier League, and looks as if he’s got all the ability and potential to be world class one day.

If Barcelona had been a bit more ruthless in their transfer dealings, they could’ve easily had a long-term Luis Suarez replacement on their hands…