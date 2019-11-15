Barcelona could reportedly have the option of sending defender Jean-Clair Todibo out on loan in January to gain experience and regular playing time.

The 19-year-old joined the Catalan giants in January earlier this year and is perhaps seen as more of a long-term solution in the heart of the defence.

SEE MORE: Barcelona could land Brazilian starlet for €40m+ after keeping tabs on talented ace

He’s been limited to just two appearances so far this season, and so in the interests of helping him develop and improve his game with experience and playing time, Todibo is arguably not getting what he needs at this early stage of his career.

With that in mind, Mundo Deportivo report via Le10Sport, that Barcelona could ship Todibo out on loan in January with Bayer Leverkusen specifically touted as a possible destination.

Taking into consideration the fact that Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet have cemented their respective places in the Barcelona backline, coupled with Samuel Umtiti returning from his injury woes, the situation doesn’t appear likely to change for Todibo any time soon.

In turn, perhaps it’s a sensible idea for a loan spell elsewhere for all concerned, as the player will get minutes under his belt and will potentially improve as a result, while Barca get to welcome him back at the end of the season with the hope that he’s a better player for the experience.

For Leverkusen or for any other interested party who secure a loan deal for Todibo in January, he will hope to play an important role in helping them achieve their objectives for the season, and so time will tell whether or not an agreement is reached with Barcelona to send the youngster out on a temporary basis in the New Year.