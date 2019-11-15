Chelsea are reportedly ready to use youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi as a bargaining chip in a deal for Brazil and PSG’s superstar forward Neymar.

Hudson-Odoi has been a revelation for the Blues since breaking into the club’s first team squad under Maurizio Sarri during the 2018/19 campaign.

The 18-year-old, who can play as both a right and left winger to great effect, has made 39 first team appearances for the west London outfit, scoring six and assisting nine in that time frame.

The teenager is one of the brightest young talents to come through Chelsea’s academy since the days of John Terry, however it now seems the club are set to use him in a deal to bag one of the world’s leading superstars: Neymar.

According to Don Balon, the Chelsea board want to reward Lampard for his fine start to life as Blues boss by signing him Neymar, a player who’s valued at an eye-watering €180M.

The report also notes that the Blues could be tempted into including Hudson-Odoi in order to get the price of Neymar down, with the club now willing to let the England international leave.

Neymar has been one of the best forwards on the planet for a number of years now, thus we’re sure CFC fans everywhere would be delighted if their side were able to sign him in the near future.

The same report from Don Balon states that clubs such as Barcelona and Real Madrid are also in the hunt for the winger, thus the Blues may have a battle on their hands if they’re to sign the Brazilian international.

However, we’re sure Chelsea would get the edge over Barca and Real in the race for Neymar were they to include Hudson-Odoi in a deal for Neymar, a deal we’re not entirely sure their fans would be happy with…