Chelsea could reportedly land themselves a bargain as it’s claimed that they’re set to try and sign Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj on a free next summer.

The Blues have been impressive so far this season, particularly considering that they lost former talisman Eden Hazard and were unable to sign players due to their transfer ban over the summer.

Instead, Frank Lampard showed faith in his young players and they’ve repaid that to date to ensure that Chelsea are in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League and are pushing to qualify from their Champions League group.

However, perhaps to find a better balance moving forward between youth and experience, Lampard is being paired with a swoop for Napoli ace Hysaj at the end of the season.

According to The Sun, Chelsea failed with a £43m bid for the 25-year-old last year, and that could be a blessing in disguise as it’s noted that his contract expires in the summer and so now the Premier League giants could snap him up for nothing.

It’s unclear though if the Blues need to sign another full-back, as with Reece James now pushing Cesar Azpilicueta at right-back, Hysaj is surely not a priority for that department.

While the Albanian international is versatile enough to play on the left too, Lampard will surely prefer to sign a more natural left-back if either Marcos Alonso or Emerson Palmieri leave, and so time will tell whether or not they decide to make their move for Hysaj in the summer.

The defence is certainly an area in which Chelsea must improve though as having conceded 17 goals in their 12 Premier League games so far this season, a tally which gives them the joint-worst defensive record of the top nine sides, Lampard will know that they have to tighten up if they wish to achieve their objectives.