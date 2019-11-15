Chief reveals Manchester United’s interest in highly-rated ace

According to Mirror Football via TuttoMercatoWeb, Sporting Kansas City’s director of scouting in Europe, Edward Burleson, revealed that Manchester United and Inter Milan are interested in Gianluca Busio.

As per MLS’ official website, the midfielder became the second-youngest player ever to sign with an MLS outfit when joined Sporting Kansas.

Busio made 22 appearances in the league for Kansas last season, scoring three goals and registering one assist. The Mirror add that the USA youth international is also eligible to represent Italy through his father.

If the talented youngster continues to make waves, we’d imagine that a battle for his international allegiance could be about to breakout.

Here’s what Burleson had to say on his club’s exciting talent:

“He’s a great talent. He is a player who can play safely in Europe,”

“He has great technique, he is a smart player, a box to box and he works hard. For me, if it wants to be successful at high levels, it must change soon.”

“If he wants to make a great career, he has to go to Europe soon. Then the technician will decide his future, and I honestly don’t think he will let him go because he is a great talent, a product of our youth sector and a player of which we are proud.”

“Inter? Yes, I also know about Manchester United. These are things that came out. We also had an offer, even if not from Inter. But we didn’t let him go.” “I don’t know if and when it will happen, maybe in a year or between two. But what is certain is that the pressure on Busio is always greater, given the many clubs that are coming forward.”

It’s not often that we say talents from north America heading over to the Premier League, but there are several players that have made a name for themselves in England’s top-flight like Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has clearly put the emphasis on youth with both his team selection and his transfer recruitment, could Busio be the next part of the Norwegian’s jigsaw for the club’s future?