According to the Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo’s sisters have launched an attack on Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri after their brother’s sensational hat-trick for Portugal against Lithuania.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel last weekend after Sarri hauled him off in Juventus’ Serie A clash against AC Milan.

The Sun add that Sarri defended his decision by suggesting the forward was injured, Ronaldo refuted the Italian’s claims.

Mirror Football are even reporting that the Ronaldo is set for showdown talks with Juventus chiefs after the spat with the former Chelsea boss.

Kati Aveiro accompanied a picture on her Instagram with Ronaldo with the caption: “Don’t mess with him.”

The Sun add via Corriere dello Sport that the superstar’s other sister, Elma, wrote: “God does not fail. He is fit, so now what?”.

This seems to be the latest twist in the tale, it will be interesting to see what the outcome of the row between Ronaldo and Sarri will be.

Juventus fans will be hoping that the disagreement doesn’t affect things on the pitch too much, the ‘Old Lady’ brought Ronaldo in to boost their chances of winning the Champions League – this row does them no favours.