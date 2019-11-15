Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud in January.

The French international has been far from a regular under Frank Lampard this season, making only six appearances across all competitions with a goal and an assist to his name. Despite featuring sporadically for Chelsea, Giroud has remaining a regular in the France setup, scoring four goals during the Euro qualifiers including the winner in last night’s fixture against Moldova in Paris.

SEE MORE: Video: Tammy Abraham combines with two Chelsea transfer targets to score for England and these Blues fans love it

According to the Mirror, Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Giroud who they also wanted last summer. Chelsea have set the 33-year-old’s asking price at £7 million according to La Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Given the way Tammy Abraham has been performing for Chelsea, it’s highly unlikely Giroud will have much game time at Stamford Bridge. His contract expires next summer so he can move to any club for free although the Blues might prefer a transfer in January so that they can get something out of it.

Borussia Dortmund currently have Paco Alcacer as their first-choice striker while Mario Gotze has also played in that position a few times this season. Having an experienced player like Giroud will certainly add more depth to their attack and the Frenchman could also find some first-team opportunities under Lucien Favre.