Arsenal have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos, after it was reported that the player is unwilling to head back to his parent club Real Madrid whilst Zinedine Zidane is still in charge.

According to AS, via the Sun, Ceballos is set to opt against moving back to the Spanish capital once his loan stint with the Gunners comes to an end due to his poor relationship with Frenchman Zidane.

The report also notes that Real are ready to sell Ceballos on a permanent basis for a fee of just £31M, with club president Florentino Perez already holding talks with the player himself regarding a permanent move away for the Spanish star.

This news will surely come as a big boost for Unai Emery and Co, as should Ceballos enjoy his time in north London, it’ll surely put them in good stead to snag a permanent deal for the player come the summer.

So far this term, the Los Blancos loanee has made a total of 17 appearances for the Gunners, bagging a combined three goals and assists during those games.

The Spaniard has made an impressive start to life with the north London side following his loan move in the summer, with fans of the club surely desperate to see him stay beyond the end of the season.

And it seems like the club may get the chance to keep him on beyond that point if this report is anything to go off…