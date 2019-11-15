Speaking ahead of the Netherlands European Championships qualifier against Northern Ireland, Virgil van Dijk expressed to Sky Sports that “it was disappointing to see” some England fans’ treatment of his Liverpool teammate Joe Gomez.

According to the Athletic (subscription required), Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling snapped at Gomez in the England canteen before telling the defender “So you think you’re the big man?” before attempting to get the Liverpool ace in a headlock.

Sterling was subsequently banned for England’s landmark 1000th game against Montenegro last night as a result of his actions.

Centre-back Gomez was booed by some England fans when he was brought on by Gareth Southgate to replace Mason Mount.

Here’s a clip of the disgusting behaviour from some England supporters:

Boos for Joe Gomez. You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/TXMRWE0cRM — TJ (@UtdTalha) November 14, 2019

Sky Sports News understand that the England squad are “bemused” by the treatment that Gomez received. The incident has sent shockwaves through the national team.

Sterling even condemned the behaviour of these supporters in a tweet after the game.

Here’s what the Dutchman had to say on the situation surrounding his teammate:

“It’s disappointing to see,”

“I want to say as well it’s been dealt with. I think everyone should stop talking about it because it’s just a thing that happened. They all sorted it out.

“Everyone needs to move on, leave Joe especially alone. But yes, it was disappointing to see.”

It’s hard not to agree with Van Dijk’s stance on the situation, it seems like its time for everyone to move on from the incident between Gomez and Sterling which appears to have contributed to the ace being booed by some so-called supporters.