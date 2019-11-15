Man City are reportedly plotting a possible move for a defender next year and two Leicester City stars are said to be on their transfer radar.

After opting not to replace former captain and talisman Vincent Kompany after his exit over the summer, Pep Guardiola saw Aymeric Laporte get sidelined by a serious injury earlier this season.

It hasn’t had a huge impact on their defence given that they’ve conceded 13 goals in 12 Premier League games thus far, just three more than title rivals Liverpool, but they arguably don’t appear to be as solid at the back as needed to repeat their success from last year.

In turn, it remains to be seen if that’s an issue that Man City look to address in the January transfer window or perhaps they’ll wait until next summer, but with the likes of Fernandinho and Rodri playing at the back in a more unnatural role for them, it could be argued that it’s a case of sooner the better.

According to Sky Sports, two players who could be considered to solve that problem for the reigning Premier League champions are Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu, who have been crucial for Brendan Rodgers in helping the Foxes make an excellent start to the campaign.

The duo have been the first-choice pairing for Leicester so far this season and that has led to the Foxes having the best defensive record in the top flight having conceded just eight goals in 12 games.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Man City are being linked with the pair, or perhaps just one of them, although Sky Sports add that they’re just two of a number of possible targets who have been identified.

While Leicester have done well to cope with the loss of Harry Maguire, it remains to be seen if they’d be willing to sell again in that department given the progress that they’re making under Rodgers. As they continue to impress and suggest that they can compete at the top end of the table, perhaps they’ll look to try and build with their current squad rather than sell and replace.