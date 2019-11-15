Lionel Messi reveals the ONLY player he has ever asked to swap shirts with

Given what he has achieved both individually and collectively during his glittering career, it’s no surprise that Lionel Messi has been asked countless times to swap shirts with other players.

The 32-year-old has achieved almost everything there is to achieve in football, as he has established himself as one of the best ever to play the game.

However, there are surely moments when he has come across other players who he has made a point of asking for their shirt. It turns out, it has only happened once before.

“I don’t ask for shirts, I usually swap them, but I asked Zidane once,” Messi told TyC Sports, as re-reported by the Mirror. “If there is an Argentine I swap it with him, but, unless someone asks me, I’m not asking anyone.”

In fairness, we can probably give him that one especially in the early stages of his career when Zidane had established himself as one of the finest talents in football.

It’s a classy choice from Messi, but it remains to be seen if any more names are added to the list before he hangs up his boots as he’ll surely want to keep a couple others for his personal collection to look back with fond memories when he’s happily retired.