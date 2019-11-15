Man City LOSE appeal against UEFA investigation into potential FFP issues

Man City have lost their court case in their attempt to block UEFA from investigating their finances after an alleged breach of FFP.

The reigning Premier League champions appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a UEFA investigation into the possible FFP issues.

However, the ruling to dismiss the appeal means that the case from football’s governing body will continue, and so it remains to be seen what happens next for the English giants.

“Cas ruled that the appeal filed by Manchester City football club is inadmissible,” tribunal general secretary Matthieu Reeb said, as noted by The Guardian.

After losing to title rivals Liverpool at the weekend, it’s more bad news for City off the pitch and Pep Guardiola will hope that it doesn’t serve as a distraction for the players.

Time will tell what the investigation finds having now been given the go-ahead to continue, as City will seemingly now still face action for the alleged breaches with the Mirror noting that a financial penalty is the most likely outcome.

Man City have continued to deny any wrongdoing, as per the report above, and so it remains to be seen if they continue to appeal any further decisions or rulings from UEFA moving forward.