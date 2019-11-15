Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly sent his most trusted scout to take a closer look at RB Salzburg starlet Erling Haaland.

The 19-year-old has been in sensational form so far this season, scoring 26 goals and providing six assists in 18 appearances.

Unsurprisingly, that has led to interest building in him from around Europe, and now it appears as though United are looking to try and position themselves at the front of the queue.

According to The Athletic, as re-reported by the Mirror, Solskjaer has sent his ‘most trusted scout’ Simon Wells to watch the talented starlet and report back ahead of a possible swoop from the Red Devils.

Solskjaer knows Haaland well after their previous stint together at Molde, but it appears as though Man Utd want to be sure that the youngster is capable of being a potentially top signing for them if they were to do a deal.

Further, with ESPN previously reporting that the Salzburg ace could cost as much as €100m, it will be a huge investment for any side looking to snap him up and so they need to be as confident as possible that he’s worth the mammoth fee.

In turn, time will tell what the scouting report looks like and whether or not it’s enough to convince Man Utd to move forward with a bid, but what is clear at this stage is that Solskjaer needs more firepower to help them compete across all competitions.

After allowing both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave this past summer, United have left themselves short of options in the final third.

With an over-reliance on the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, they’ve managed to score just 16 goals in their 12 Premier League games to date, which is significantly lower than the tallies for the top four and less than half of Man City’s goals scored.

With that in mind, it’s evidently an area in which they must improve, and perhaps Haaland could emerge as the long-term solution, especially if he continues his impressive form right through the season.