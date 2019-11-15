Granit Xhaka could reportedly be offered a way out of Arsenal in January and a chance to stay in England by Newcastle Utd.

The 27-year-old was involved in a spat with Gunners fans last month during the draw at home with Crystal Palace as he reacted angrily to jeers while being substituted.

As he went on to remove his shirt and storm straight down the tunnel, Xhaka later released a statement slamming the abuse that he and his family have received online by some Arsenal ‘fans’.

Since then, he has been stripped of the captaincy and hasn’t featured for Unai Emery’s side, and in turn that has raised major doubts over his future at the Emirates.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle could be set to offer him a way out as it’s claimed that they’re interested in snapping him up on a loan deal in January.

If the Swiss international would prefer to remain in England if he does indeed secure a departure from Arsenal, that could put Newcastle at the top of the pecking order even despite Italian giants AC Milan said to be interested too.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but Xhaka appears to have options on the table if he chooses to follow through with a push to leave north London, and Newcastle could allow him to remain in the Premier League and start playing regular football again.

He’ll of course have a familiar face to make enquiries about the club and city too with international teammate Fabian Schar currently plying his trade for Newcastle, which in turn could also be a significant factor in helping Xhaka choose his next move if he does indeed decide to leave Arsenal.