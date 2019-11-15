Real Madrid are reportedly sweating over a fresh injury setback for James Rodriguez while he was on international duty with Colombia this week.

The 28-year-old has been limited to just nine appearances so far this season as he has struggled with injury troubles while also facing a battle to nail down a place in the starting line-up.

With Los Blancos looking to compete on multiple fronts this season, coach Zinedine Zidane could arguably do with as much quality depth as possible.

However, he could be dealt a major blow this week as there are fears over Rodriguez’s latest injury as reports have suggested that it could be serious.

As seen in the tweet below, the Colombian FA have confirmed that Rodriguez has indeed sustained a knee problem, and that he will undergo further tests to determine the extent of the issue.

Perhaps more worryingly for all concerned though, Goal Italy note via Caracol Radio in Colombia that there are early fears that the Real Madrid star may well have suffered cruciate ligament damage.

It remains to be seen if that’s the case as nothing has been made official as of yet, but Real Madrid will certainly be hoping it isn’t that serious and ultimately the tests and scans that Rodriguez will now undergo will show that’s the case.

AS paint a calmer picture as they reiterate the need for further tests which will reveal what the problem is, but ultimately, Rodriguez will be hoping that it isn’t serious so he can continue to try and force his way into the Madrid side this season and play a key role for Zidane’s men.

The Spanish giants sit joint top of the La Liga table alongside Barcelona, with the reigning champions ahead on goal difference.

Further, they’ve recovered well to leave themselves on the verge of qualifying from Group A in the Champions League to advance to the knockout stage. With that mind, Zidane will undoubtedly be desperate to have as close to a fully-fit squad as possible moving forward to give them the best possible chance of competing on all fronts.