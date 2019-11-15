Report reveals Joe Gomez left devastated by Wembley boos after Raheem Sterling bust-up

Joe Gomez was greeted by some boos as came on for England against Montenegro on Thursday night, and it’s claimed the Liverpool man was devastated by it.

It came after his well-publicised clash with Man City forward Raheem Sterling earlier this week after the pair reported for training with the Three Lions.

After tensions and emotions were running high as the pair clashed during Liverpool’s win over Man City at Anfield on Sunday, it appears as though it spilled over the following day.

Sterling was dropped by England boss Gareth Southgate as a result but it was Gomez who seemingly got a negative reaction from some fans as whether it was in jest or not, it was an audible negative reaction towards him after the spat with Sterling.

As reported by the Telegraph, the incident is said to have left the Liverpool defender devastated as he was initially jeered when the players came out to warm up to suggest that the boos were directed at hime rather than Sterling, who appeared on screens when the substitution took place.

Further, with members of his family and friends attending the game, it’s added in the report that Gomez was ultimately left confused and devastated as to why he was being made the scapegoat for the situation.

To his credit, Sterling again spoke out after the game to insist that Gomez had done nothing wrong, while Southgate reiterated his support for the England international and questioned the sense behind the booing from some fans.

Time will tell how Gomez reacts when he returns to Liverpool duty, but all concerned will surely now just be desperate to put the matter behind them and move forward.