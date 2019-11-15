Russian side Zenit drop HUGE hint about Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s next club

We can only imagine that things like this will go on until Zlatan Ibrahimovic actually announces where his next destination will be. He’s built up the anticipation so a lot of clubs will probably use his situation to generate some publicity.

It’s always interesting when an ageing star becomes available. They usually start to get associated with countries that pay players a lot of money, mainly MLS or China but Russia have also thrown money at players in the past.

The Zenit St Petersburg English Twitter account decided to position the club as a possible future situation for Zlatan with this effort:

In a financial sense the move could maybe make sense for him, but the Russian league doesn’t tend to get a lot of publicity or have a history of teams going deep in the Champions League.

It would be truly fascinating if he decided to join a club with a huge reputation in one of the biggest leagues to see if he’s still capable of playing at the top level. A return to AC Milan or Manchester United has been suggested, there might even be an opening back at PSG if they decide to let Edinson Cavani go.

It wouldn’t be surprising if he’s already agreed a deal to move somewhere in January. All of this speculation will do “brand Zlatan” no harm at all, so he can milk it for all it’s worth.

Despite their attempts on Twitter, it would be a shock if Zlatan decided to go to Russia.