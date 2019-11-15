Manchester United fans are desperate to see their side seal a move for Leicester star Ben Chilwell after he impressed during England’s 7-0 win over Montenegro at Wembley on Thursday.

Chilwell, who’s been in fine form for Leicester so far this term, bagged three assists for Southgate’s side yesterday, as he played a key role in the Three Lions’ rout against the eastern European minnows at home.

Following this, the 22-year-old’s display undoubtedly caught the eye of some of Manchester United’s fanbase, who took to Twitter to call for the Red Devils to bring Chilwell to Old Trafford in the near future.

Given how injury prone Luke Shaw has been this season, United should probably listen to their fans here and make a move for Chilwell before it’s too late.

United have been linked with a move for the defender by the Sun, with the same news outlet also linking him with a transfer to Chelsea as well, thus it seems United are the only side in the hunt for the player.

And judging by their tweets here, it seems United fans are bitterly desperate to see their side beat the Blues to Chilwell’s signature in the near future…

Hat trick of assist for Chilwell already tonight, sign him up @ManUtd ?? — Grant MUFC ????? (@Grant_Mufc) November 14, 2019

Chilwell is so good, man. I really want him at United. ?@BenChilwell to @ManUtd please. — J.R 80q (@TheMan_MUFC) November 14, 2019

Always been a big Luke Shaw fan, but we have to go all in on Chilwell — Matt (@gingeMUFC) November 14, 2019

Get Chilwell to united ASAP ??? — THE POWER MUFC (@EamonnPower23) November 14, 2019

After watching England's highlights

Chilwell is a must buy. #MUFC — Manchester United?? (@UnitedNumber1) November 14, 2019

Bring in Haaland with a double Leicester deal for Chilwell and Maddison. — Mike Brown (@MikeeBrownnMUFC) November 15, 2019

Sancho ?

Maddison ?

Chilwell ? … Get them to United quick fast. — Ryan Nolan (@Nolaaan__) November 14, 2019